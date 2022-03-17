Hike in prices of Quarry products worries Ebonyi government

The government of Ebonyi State southeast Nigeria has condemned what he described as astronomical increases in the prices of Quarry products in the State.

In a meeting with the Quarry Operators under the aegis of Integrated Quarry Business Association, led by Fidelis Ojemba at the Government House, Abakalilki in Wednesday, Kelechi Igwe, the state Deputy Governor, said the government is worried about the increase and is looking for a way to strike a balance in the interest of both the Quarry Operators and the people of the State who patronize them.

“We are aware that what is happening all over the country, not only in Ebonyi State, has pushed individuals, groups, companies, and Governments to take spontaneous decisions as a response to the challenges of the time. You are not by any stroke of chance excluded from what is happening in the country, we understand the challenges you have in the operation of your businesses such as geometric rise in the prices of fuel, diesel, and other lubricants,” he said.

The deputy governor appreciated the Quarry operators for their contributions to the development of the State and assured that the Government will never at any time come up with any harsh policy that would affect their investments.

He further directed that the status quo in terms of prices of Quarry products before the sudden increase should be reverted to by all Quarry Operators in the State pending the outcome of the Committee’s assignment.

Meanwhile, a seven-man joint Committee of Quarry Operators and State Government has been set up to visit other States to ascertain what is obtainable in order to address the issue.