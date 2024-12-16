High currency in circulation fails to tame cash scarcity

Cash scarcity remains a persistent issue across Nigeria, even as the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that currency in circulation hit a record high of N4.5 trillion in October 2024.

According to the data, currency in circulation increased by 4.7 percent from N4.3 trillion recorded in September 2024.

Despite this increase, Nigerians continue to face challenges accessing cash as banks ration withdrawals and automated teller machines (ATMs) fail to dispense.

Many customers have reported being unable to withdraw their desired amounts, with some accusing banks of arbitrarily limiting cash disbursements.

Akpan Nadana-Abasi, a customer at a Tier-1 bank at Ikotun, Lagos, recounted his frustrating experience, describing how he was unable to withdraw more than N5, 000 when he needed N20,000.

Read also: Cash scarcity hits Plateau as PoS operators, market traders struggle

“First and foremost, the bank has six ATMs, but there’s always no cash in them. Customers are forced to enter the banking hall for transactions,” he explained. When he approached the counter to withdraw the N20,000, the cashier refused to grant his request.

“Shockingly, the cashier told me I could only get N5,000,” he said, calling the situation deeply frustrating. “I can’t imagine a bank forcefully limiting me to N5,000 when I needed only N20,000 out of the several thousands sitting in my account.”

Despite explaining his predicament, the bank staff were unyielding. “They stuck to their guns,” he noted, leaving him with no choice but to leave the bank feeling angry and disappointed.

The next day, he returned to transfer most of his funds to another bank, leaving just a small amount in the account. “I left a few thousands in the account because I didn’t want to close it entirely,” he said.

Another customer narrated a similar experience at another Tier-1 bank. He explained that he initially sought to withdraw N100, 000 but was told he could only get N20,000.

“I told them this can’t happen; I want N100,000 from my money.” After the cashier consulted her superior, the customer was offered N50, 000, but he refused. Eventually, the bank agreed to release the N100, 000 but only in N200 denominations.

“I resisted that as well,” he added. After further negotiations, he was finally given N50, 000 in higher denominations, which he reluctantly accepted.

The CBN’s data also revealed that currency outside banks reached a historic high of N4.3 trillion in October 2024, reflecting a 6.7 percent increase from the N4.02 trillion recorded in September. Commenting on the implications of this trend, Ijeoma Kalu, a professor of economics at the University of Port Harcourt, told Bloomberg, “Having excess cash outside the banking system would render impotent policy issues on the cash reserve ratio and lending rate.”

In response to the challenges, the CBN has imposed a fine of N150 million on Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) found guilty of aiding and abetting the illicit flow of new Naira banknotes to currency hawkers and unscrupulous economic agents. This was outlined in a circular issued by Solaja Mohammed J. Olayemi, acting director of currency operations, dated December 13, 2024. The circular referenced an earlier notice issued on November 13, 2024, and expressed the apex bank’s disappointment with the ongoing commodification of Naira banknotes. The CBN noted that this practice undermines efficient cash distribution to bank customers and the general public, damages the economy, and compromises the integrity of the country’s currency management system.

The circular further stated, “CBN will continue to intensify the periodic spot checks to the banking halls and ATMs to review cash payouts to banks’ customers, as well as mystery shopping at all identified cash hawking spots across the country.” It also warned that financial institutions found culpable would face strict penalties, including a N150 million fine per offending branch for the first infraction. Subsequent violations would attract the full weight of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

A senior CBN official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, described the penalties as both punitive and deterrent.

Read also: Nigeria’s Dying ATMs Leave a Cash-Shaped Hole Filled by Agents

“This measure is not merely punitive but also meant to discourage the unwholesome practices that have continued to plague our currency management system. We are committed to ensuring that the Naira is treated with the dignity it deserves,” the official said.

The CBN has directed banks and financial institutions to strengthen controls, processes, and procedures in their cash management operations to enhance currency circulation across the economy.

Additionally, the CBN addressed rumours about the validity of older versions of the N1000, N500, and N200 notes. A statement signed by Sidi Ali Hakama, acting director of corporate communications, clarified that these denominations remain valid legal tender, following a Supreme Court ruling issued on November 29, 2023. This ruling affirmed the indefinite circulation of all versions of the N1000, N500, and N200 notes, as well as older designs of the N100 note.

The CBN stressed that there is no deadline for the usage of these notes and urged Nigerians to disregard rumors suggesting otherwise. “The CBN encourages Nigerians to accept all Naira banknotes for transactions and to handle them responsibly to maintain their quality,” the statement read. The apex bank also reiterated its call for the public to embrace electronic payment channels to reduce reliance on physical cash, which could help mitigate the current cash scarcity.

Share