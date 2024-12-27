Here are seven most competitive courses in 2025 UTME

…and a guide on how to secure JAMB admission seamlessly

Every year Nigerians in their millions sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with the hope of gaining admission into tertiary institutions.

However, not all courses have equal competition; some are more competitive than others because of their job opportunities, social status, and financial rewards, among others.

For candidates planning to write the forthcoming UTME, it is essential to understand which courses are most competitive and how to secure admission without unnecessary stress.

Here are the seven most competitive UTME Courses in 2025:

1. Medicine and Surgery:

Medicine and Surgery is always the most competitive course in Nigeria because many students’ dream is to become doctors. Because of the quest for the course, it has limited slots in many tertiary institutions, if not all; hence, it comes with strict quotas. Studies have shown that one of the reasons many candidates apply for medicine and surgery is because it has high job opportunities and a great social status.

Students applying for medicine and surgery are expected to score 280 and above in their UTME and have five credits in their WASSCE or GCE in subjects such as English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

2. Law:

Law is another highly competitive course in Nigeria. Many students aspire to become lawyers in the country because of the respect, career opportunities and social status that come with it.

To secure a slot to read law in Nigeria, students are expected to score 260 and above in their UTME. Besides, such a student must have at least five credits in his or her O’level examinations in subjects such as English Language, English Literature, Government, and any other social science subjects.

3. Pharmacy:

Pharmacy is a highly respected course in Nigeria because of the job opportunities, and financial rewards. Graduates of the course can work in any healthcare organisation and it has job security.

To secure admission, students are expected to score 270 and above in their UTME; and must have at least five credits in subjects such as English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

4. Nursing Science:

Nursing Science is one of the fastest-growing professions in Nigeria. Nursing as a career has global job opportunities, and financial rewards cum stability.

Students applying for nursing science are expected to score 260 and above in their UTME. Besides, they must have five credits in subjects such as English Language, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.

5. Accounting:

Accounting remains one of the most sought-after courses in Nigeria because of its job opportunities, career flexibility, and professional certifications such as ICAN.

Students are expected to score 250 and above in their UTME to be considered for admission. In addition, they must have five credits in subjects such as English Language, Mathematics, Economics, Financial Accounting and any other subjects.

6. Computer Science:

With the surge in technology boom, Computer Science has become one of the most in-demand courses in Nigeria. Computer Science has benefits in job opportunities and global relevance in the face of the tech boom across the world.

To qualify for admission, students are expected to score 250 and above in their UTME, besides, they must have five credits in subjects such as English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Computer Studies, and any other subjects.

7. Economics:

Economics is one of the most competitive courses in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions because of its relevance to society, and the job opportunities that come with studying the course.

Graduates can easily secure jobs in banks, media houses, insurance firms and many other multinational organisations.

Students applying for Economics are expected to score 250 and above in UTME to dream of gaining admission. Moreover, they must have at least five credits in subjects such as English Language, Mathematics, Economics, Government, Commerce and/or any other subject.

How to secure admission

1. Start early preparation:

To avoid seeking admission through the back door, students should start preparation early, and the procrastination syndrome. Do not wait till the last minute to begin cramming.

2. Use JAMB past questions

This will help a serious student understand the examination pattern, hence, he/she can rate his/her preparedness before the examination day.

3. Focus on your minor:

Students must learn to focus on their weak subjects and try and improve in areas where they are struggling.

4. Stay updated:

Students must follow updates on JAMB’s websites to know developments per time.

Above all, students must know that securing admission into any of the competitive courses requires hard work, focus, and determination. Hence, students planning to sit UTME 2025 must start preparation now and must note that every mark counts.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

