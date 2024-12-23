China has continued to play a central role as a major supplier of goods to the United States, despite ongoing trade tensions in 2023. The trade relationship, which has been a focal point of discussion in recent years, remained crucial to the American economy. Key products such as smartphones, computers, lithium-ion batteries, toys, and video game consoles accounted for 27% of U.S. imports from China.

The trade war between the U.S. and China initiated in 2018 under President Donald Trump, led to the imposition of 25% tariffs on numerous Chinese goods, including industrial machinery, cars, and auto parts.

Read also: 9 global shifts in low-value import regulations

These items represented approximately $50 billion of the $540 billion the U.S. spent on Chinese imports that year. While some industries have adapted, with Chinese manufacturers shifting production to Vietnam to avoid tariffs, China remains the dominant supplier in several sectors.

Notably, portable computers and lithium-ion batteries have seen an increase in imports from Vietnam, where factories were relocated in response to tariff pressures. However, China continues to hold significant market share in most categories due to the scale and capacity of its manufacturing base.

The U.S. has also diversified its imports from China, particularly in sectors like bedding, mattresses, and furniture, but remains highly reliant on Chinese goods for higher-value items. Despite efforts to reduce dependency, products such as electronics and consumer goods remain pivotal to the U.S. market.

Read also: Top ten import-dependent countries by GDP ratio

According to data from the Atlantic Council, here are America’s top 5 imports from China in 2023

1. Smartphones

Smartphones are among the most important products imported from China. In 2023, China accounted for 76% of U.S. smartphone imports, while Vietnam contributed 13%. Despite efforts to diversify sources, China still holds a dominant position in this category. The importance of smartphones in everyday life and business in the U.S. means that this product remains a key import.

2. Portable computers

Portable computers also make up a large share of U.S. imports from China. With China contributing 78% of U.S. imports in this category, it is clear that American businesses and consumers still rely heavily on Chinese manufacturing for these devices. Vietnam’s share is 17%, reflecting some diversification of sources, while other countries account for a smaller portion.

Read also: Top mineral resources by African country – EIU

3. Lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-ion batteries have seen an increase in imports from China in recent years. In 2023, China provided 70% of the U.S. lithium-ion battery imports, amounting to $13.1 billion. While the U.S. has explored other suppliers, China’s share of the battery market remains substantial, highlighting the importance of Chinese manufacturing in the growing demand for electric vehicles and portable electronics.

Read also: Here are the major GCC port concessions transforming Africa’s trade landscape

4. Toys

Toys remain a staple of U.S. imports from China, with the country accounting for 77% of U.S. toy imports in 2023. The U.S. market for toys is highly dependent on Chinese production, although Vietnam also supplies a small portion, at 8%. Other countries contribute a minor share, indicating that China still dominates this sector.

5. Video game consoles

Video game consoles are another major product imported from China. In 2023, China’s share of U.S. video game console imports was 87%, with Vietnam contributing 6%. Despite the global nature of the gaming industry, China continues to be the leading producer of consoles for the U.S. market.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share