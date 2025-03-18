Notably, this Gold Card, if successfully implements would rank as the second among thetop ten most expensive investment migration programmes globally. But that could mark the country’s delayed entry into an already competitive market, historically dominated by smaller, more agile nations.

Despite the hefty price tag, investment migration programmes have remained attractive to high-net-worth individuals seeking greater mobility, financial security, and favourable tax regimes. In addition, second passport visa-free privileges are certain when citizenship of a country is obtained. This information can be obtained in Henley & Partners passport index.

Here are the 10 most expensive investment migration programs:

Singapore Global Investor Programme – $7.78 Million

Singapore holds the top spot with its Global Investor Programme (GIP), requiring a minimum investment of $7.78 million in a new or existing business. Alternative options include:

• A $19.4 million investment in a GIP-approved fund.

• Establishment of a Single-Family Office with $155.6 million in assets, deploying at least $38.9 million in approved sectors.

Applicants will receive permanent residency within six months and will only be required to spend one day per year in the country. After two years, they may apply for citizenship.

Singapore does not allow dual nationality, hence applicants will be required to renounce their previous citizenship.

US Gold Card (Proposed) – $5 Million

Trump’s Gold Card scheme would grant Green Card privileges in exchange for a $5 million payment to the US government. Unlike the EB-5 visa, it does not require job creation or business investment.

However, the plan faces legal and political hurdles. Howard Lutnick, Commerce Secretary has criticised the EB-5 programme as being “full of nonsense, make-believe, and fraud”, positioning the Gold Card as a wealth-based alternative.

Hong Kong Capital Investment Entrant scheme – $3.84 Million

Hong Kong’s Capital Investment Entrant schemerequires a HKD 30 million ($3.84 million) investment, grouped as follows:

• HKD 3 million in a government-managed portfolio.

• HKD 27 million in permissible assets, including equities, bonds, real estate, and deposits.

Applicants must hold investments for at least six months and convert cryptocurrency holdings into qualifying investments within that period. They can apply for permanent residency after seven years.

Since its March 2024 relaunch, the scheme has attracted 670 applications and HKD 20 billion ($2.55 billion) in investments.

New Zealand Active Investor Plus visa – $2.85 Million

New Zealand’s Active Investor Plus Visa requires a minimum $2.85 million investment in direct business ventures or managed funds.

• Investors must spend only 21 days annually in New Zealand to maintain their residency.

• The English language requirement has been scrapped to attract more international applicants.

Bermuda Economic Investment Certificate – $2.5 Million

Bermuda offers a five-year residency pathway for those investing $2.5 million in one or more of the following:

• Real estate

• Government bonds

• The Bermuda Sinking Fund

• Local charities

• Bermuda-based businesses

Applicants must:

• Spend at least 90 days per year in Bermuda.

• Pay a $2,625 application fee.

• Remain in Bermuda for five years to qualify for British Overseas Territories citizenship.

Applications are processed within 1–2 months.

Samoa Citizenship by Investment Programme – $1.42 Million

Samoa grants citizenship after three years to investors committing SAT$4 million ($1.42 million) in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, fisheries, IT, renewable energy, or government development funds.

Applicants must:

• Have a minimum net worth of SAT$2.5 million ($907,000).

• Spend at least 15 days per year in Samoa.

Applications are processed in 2–3 months, and permanent residency is granted immediately.

Saudi Arabia Premium Residency – $1.1 Million

Saudi Arabia offers immediate permanent residency through its Premium Residency Investor Visa. Investors can qualify by:

• Purchasing residential property worth SAR 4 million ($1.1 million) (without a mortgage).

• Investing SAR 7 million ($1.9 million) in Saudi business activities.

The scheme does not require residency, and applications are processed within one month.

El Salvador Freedom Passport Programme – $1 Million

El Salvador grants citizenship in exchange for a one-time investment of $1 million, payable in USD or Bitcoin.

The programme is limited to 1,000 applicants per year, with a 4–6 week processing period.

Applicants must:

• Pay a non-refundable application fee of $999.

• Pay $999 per additional family member.

• Pass a background check.

There are no residency requirements.

Seychelles Investor Permanent Residence Programme – $1 Million

Seychelles offers permanent residency to investors committing at least $1 million to a new or existing local business. Applicants must:

• Prove at least five years of business involvement in Seychelles.

• Have lived in the country on a valid permit for at least five years.

• Demonstrate financial self-sufficiency for at least one year post-approval.

Citizenship is possible after 11 years of continuous residence.

Quebec Immigrant Investor Programme – $871,000

Canada’s Quebec Immigrant Investor Programme reopened in January 2024 after a five-year suspension. It requires:

• $725,000 invested with Investissement Québec for five years (interest-free).

• $146,000 paid as a fee through a financial intermediary.

Stricter conditions now apply, including:

• French language proficiency (level 7).

• A secondary school diploma.

• At least 12 months of residence within two years of receiving a work permit.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

Share