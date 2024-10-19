Here are 6 companies that will pay you to travel abroad

Getting paid to travel sounds like a fantasy for many, but some companies are making it a reality. Whether it’s managing global teams, leading scenic tours, or engaging in volunteer programs, these opportunities offer the chance to swap the monotony of office life for an extraordinary adventure.

A growing number of forward-thinking companies are transforming travel into an employee perk. Beyond vacations, these employers provide travel stipends, event management assignments, or even remote work from exotic locations. They recognise that a change of scenery doesn’t just refresh the mind — it drives creativity, productivity, and happiness.

According to Built In, here are 6 companies that will compensate you to travel to dream destinations:

Convention Data Services

Focused on organising trade shows and events, Convention Data Services pays employees to travel as part of their operational responsibilities. Staff members are often sent to manage registrations and ensure smooth on-site activities, making travel a core aspect of the job.

Tripadvisor

As one of the world’s largest travel platforms, Tripadvisor supports a travel-rich lifestyle for its employees. Through its Global Lifestyle Benefit, workers receive an annual travel allowance to explore destinations of their choice. Employees are further incentivized by additional paid vacation time, fostering a culture of discovery and well-being.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, a leader in travel technology, makes sure its staff enjoy the same benefits as its customers. Employees receive travel reimbursements for personal getaways along with flexible vacation policies. The company’s travel-oriented work culture encourages employees to explore new destinations without worrying about expenses.

Calendly

Known for its seamless scheduling platform, Calendly extends its benefits beyond just work flexibility. Employees enjoy a $1,000 annual travel stipend, which can be used for vacations to any destination. This policy underscores the company’s commitment to well-being, balancing productivity with rejuvenation.

Anyplace

Built for digital nomads, Anyplace offers more than just accommodation solutions, it actively supports employees’ wanderlust. The company provides a travel stipend alongside an unlimited vacation policy, enabling workers to move between cities or countries whenever inspiration strikes. With fully furnished apartments tailored for remote work, Anyplace ensures employees stay productive while on the move.

Payhawk

This fintech firm allows employees to spend a week each year working from global offices such as Amsterdam or London. The company covers transportation, and accommodation, and provides a spending allowance, creating an immersive international experience while keeping employees engaged with their work.

