Here are 10 highly-paid AI jobs aimed to revolutionise every industry in 2025

Glassdoor and Indeed report the average salaries for 10 highly-paid Artificial Intelligence (AI) jobs in the United Kingdom (UK) that will revolutionise almost every industry in 2025.

These jobs create a demand for skilled professionals to design, develop, and manage the technologies.

For students interested in technology, coding, or problem-solving, AI is a field worth exploring—whether they aspire to build the next generation of robots, enhance self-driving cars, or develop safer social media platforms.

AI refers to technology that enables computers and machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as understanding language, recognising images, making decisions, and learning from experience. Unlike traditional computer programs that follow pre-set instructions, AI systems can adapt based on new information, much like humans learn.

AI utilises several key techniques, including machine learning, which allows computers to identify patterns and make predictions based on data; natural language processing (NLP), which helps computers understand and generate human language; and computer vision, which enables them to interpret visual information such as photos or videos. These tools make AI incredibly powerful and useful across various sectors, including healthcare, entertainment, automotive technology, and finance.

Here are the jobs, average salary and skills needed:

1. Machine Learning Engineer

Average UK annual salary: £59,000 (source: Glassdoor)

Machine Learning Engineers design and build systems that enable computers to learn from data, identify patterns, and make decisions or predictions without explicit instructions. Therefore, this role requires a strong foundation in computer science, mathematics, and programming languages such as Python and R.

2. AI Engineer

Average UK annual salary: £52,000 (source: Glassdoor)

AI Engineers design and build intelligent systems that can learn from data and perform tasks automatically. They use AI to solve real-world problems and improve business efficiency and user experiences. Proficiency in programming languages like Python and Java, as well as AI tools such as TensorFlow and PyTorch, is essential.

3. Computer Vision Engineer

Average UK annual salary: £57,884 (source: Indeed)

Computer Vision Engineers create technology that enables computers to recognise and interpret visual information. They work on projects such as facial recognition, self-driving cars, and medical imaging. This role requires strong programming skills and knowledge of computer vision libraries like OpenCV.

4. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Engineer

Average UK annual salary: £53,000 (source: Glassdoor)

NLP Engineers develop systems that allow computers to understand, interpret, and respond to human language. They work on technologies such as chatbots, voice assistants, and translation services. Skills in programming, particularly Python, and knowledge of NLP frameworks are essential.

5. Data Scientist

Average UK annual salary: £51,761 (source: Indeed)

Data Scientists collect, analyse, and interpret large amounts of data to help organisations make informed decisions. They use programming languages like Python and R, as well as statistical and machine learning techniques, to extract valuable insights from data.

As AI continues to integrate into more industries, these roles will be in high demand, offering lucrative and exciting career paths for those with the necessary skills and qualifications.

6. Robotics Engineers

Average UK annual salary: £46,025 (source: Indeed)

Robotics Engineers design, build, and maintain robots and robotic systems. They work in various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and space exploration, developing robots to perform tasks autonomously or assist humans. This role requires strong skills in engineering, programming, and mathematics, particularly calculus, linear algebra, and physics. As technology advances, demand for Robotics Engineers is rising, making this a lucrative career path for 2025.

7. Deep Learning Engineers

Average UK annual salary: £58,000 (source: Glassdoor)

Deep Learning Engineers build and train advanced AI models inspired by the human brain. They create systems for tasks like recognising faces, understanding speech, and diagnosing medical conditions. This role demands strong programming skills, especially in Python, and a solid understanding of mathematics. With the growing use of deep learning in various industries, Deep Learning Engineers are in high demand, making this a top-paying AI career path for 2025.

8. AI Researchers

Average UK annual salary: £49,096 (source: talent.com)

AI Researchers develop new theories, algorithms, and models to advance artificial intelligence. They focus on improving AI’s capabilities for future use, leading to breakthroughs in areas like image recognition and language processing. This role requires strong skills in mathematics and computer science, along with creativity and problem-solving abilities. The demand for AI Researchers is rising as organisations seek to advance technology, making this a rewarding career path for 2025.

9. AI Product Managers

Average UK annual salary: £64,713 (source: Indeed)

AI Product Managers oversee the development and launch of AI-powered products, bridging the gap between technical teams and business needs. They identify customer needs, define product features, and coordinate with engineers and data scientists. Success in this role requires a blend of technical knowledge and business acumen, including project management and strategic thinking skills. With growing AI adoption, demand for AI Product Managers is increasing, making this a high-paying career path for 2025.

10. AI Consultants

Average UK annual salary: £50,000 (source: Glassdoor)

AI Consultants advise companies on leveraging AI to improve operations and make better decisions. They recommend AI strategies and solutions based on a business’s needs. Success in this role requires a strong understanding of AI concepts, excellent communication and problem-solving skills, and strategic thinking. As AI continues to transform industries, demand for AI Consultants is growing, making this a well-paid and in-demand career for 2025.

