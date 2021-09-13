Herbert Wigwe is Leadership Awards’ Banker of the Year

The group managing director/CEO of Access Bank plc, Herbert Wigwe, has been recognised as the ‘Banker of the Year’ at the 2020 Leadership Conference and Awards, held in Abuja, last week.

The award follows Wigwe’s recognition as the Banker of the Year at the 2021 African Banker Awards (second consecutive time) and Best Banking CEO at the 2021 Global Brands Magazine Awards.

Receiving the Award, Wigwe credited the efforts to all the employees at Access Bank who put a lot into ensuring the institution has been able to attain the level of success it has experienced over the last 18 months.

Read Also: Herbert Wigwe’s relentless pursuit for Access Bank growth gains recognition

“This Award is dedicated to all the ‘Access Warriors’ who bought into our vision to establish Access Bank as not only the Africa’s gateway to the world, but also as the world’s most respected African Bank. Together, we have been able to provide financial services to over 22 million previously underbanked individuals; given over 1 million women access to financial and non-financial offerings; and set the pace in banking through our novel digital and sustainable initiatives. We would not rest on our laurels, but instead continue to redefine possibilities in sustainable banking,” he said.

Over the years, Wigwe has spearheaded Access Bank’s cultural, technological and digital transformation, which has resulted in sustained year-on-year improvement in financial performance and the creation of strategic initiatives that have positively influenced the Nigerian economy.

Building on its successful expansion into Kenya, Cameroon and most recently, South Africa, Access Bank has also announced plans to make entries into Angola and Mozambique.