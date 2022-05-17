Hennessy, OsaSeven partner to drive youth engagement through basketball, art in Lagos

Hennessy, the world’s bestselling cognac has embarked on a collaboration initiative with OsaSeven, a Nigerian visual artist, to promote the love of basketball and arts in Lagos.

With this partnership, Hennessy and OsaSeven aim to introduce ‘In the Paint’ to Festac, Nigeria, a unique artistic initiative that brings the Never Stop Never Settle spirit of the brand to local communities through basketball and art.

Also, the collaboration will help OsaSeven to revitalize Park 23 basketball court on 23 road, Festac town – a court he played on as a kid 20 years ago and further demonstrates Hennessy’s longstanding commitment to supporting talented artists who embody the brand’s ethos of Never Stop Never Settle, continuing a decade of meaningful artistic collaborations.

Oluwole Awoleke, marketing manager of the brand in Nigeria, said ‘In The Paint’ is part of a global series of artistic collaborations anchored on the role basketball plays within the community, with the first initiative having launched in Montreal, Canada in 2021.

“We’re excited to reveal the results of this synergy with Osa Seven – for Hennessy it’s always been about moving beyond the lines. Hennessy is more than a cognac and this project is a testament to the fact that Hennessy continues to be the brand that enables the true spirit of community through the In the Paint initiative,” Awoleke said.

Awoleke further said that blending urban culture and cognac, the court design draws inspiration from the diverse cultures in Nigeria, while also celebrating heritage, unending creativity, and innovation.

According to the marketing manager, On the court, OsaSeven, shows the iconic ‘Bras Armé’ symbol that is synonymous with Hennessy placed in the middle of the design, an elaborate display of the Benin Ivory mask which is used as the Festac official logo and a symbol of heritage.

“The choice of curved patterns and colours depicts clouds heavy with rain before the break of dawn, which re-emphasizes the resilient attitude of Nigerians which fits perfectly into Hennessy’s DNA” Awoleke said.

Deeply rooted in urban culture, Hennessy’s ambition is to inspire and bring communities together. To celebrate these values, Hennessy has collaborated with renowned Nigerian visual artists.

On the importance of the collaboration, Osadolor Okunpolor, owner of the OsaSeven brand, said this Artwork which is made up of bold curve patterns, colours and the Benin Queen bronze head represents the point where yesterday and tomorrow meet today.

The Park 23 court will open its doors to the public on the 18th of May 2022.

OsaSeven’s long-time passion to create an impact and his determination to change the perception of street art have deeply influenced the lives of many like him and the status quo.

His influences in the African Art Scene picked the interest of CNN’s African Voices, where Osa was accredited for his philanthropy and unique gift. Since then, he has also been featured on BBC, Reuters, Super Sports, and other prestigious media houses.