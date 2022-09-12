Henkel Researchers’ World birth in Lagos to simplify science for children

Henkel Nigeria has said it had introduced Researchers’ World into Lagos State, to deliver on its unique mandate of introducing children to the fascinating world of science, stimulating their curiosity, and building confidence.

Researchers’ World is an out-of-school learning environment introduced by Henkel.

The educational programme simplifies the scientific method and helps children to appreciate science. In the process, participants who are mostly children between the ages of eight and ten learn to apply the experimental method, using critical testing, analysis, interpretation of data, and creativity.

Rajat Kapur, the managing director of Henkel Nigeria, speaking to journalists, said that children gain insight into the process of scientific inquiry through specific learning objectives.

According to him, the pilot phase of the training was held at People’s Primary School, Ibadan, about a year ago.

He disclosed that the public primary school was chosen based on its closeness to the Henkel’s Ibadan plant and the company is committed to empowering young talents and supporting them to flourish in the communities in which it operates.

Ute Krupp, global coordinator of the programme, said that Researchers’ World has reached 152 children and has been to eight schools in Ibadan.

“The programme is Henkel’s way of contributing to scientific literacy, and it includes teaching units for elementary schools in different settings with teaching materials and training courses developed by educational specialists,” he said.

According to Krupp, the programme takes a holistic approach to teaching and learning by putting children into the role and workplace of an actual researcher. He stated that Researchers’ World classes are in research areas that Henkel is active in, such as gluing, washing, personal care, and sustainability.

“The latter involves teaching children how to save energy, recycle paper, use renewable raw materials, and information about general health,” Krupp said.