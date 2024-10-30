Helicopter crash: Safety bureau recovers 5 bodies so far 

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has disclosed that a total of five bodies have been recovered from the site of a crash so far. The bureau said that the fifth body required specialised handling due to its decomposed state before being transported to the morgue.

The NSIB on Wednesday continued its recovery operation and investigation following the ditching of a Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, registration 5N BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation.

The accident, which occurred on October 24, 2024, took place off the coast of Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean. And involved eight individuals onboard.

Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB said the steadfast vessel identified a body in the water and recovery actions were initiated by deploying the Fast Rescue Craft (FRC) for retrieval of the body.

“Antan HSE and Security teams were contacted to coordinate an evacuation plan. Eastwind Aviation was contacted to explore possible air ambulance support from Caverton Aviation.

“HD Steadfast deployed a drone to conduct an extended aerial search of the area to locate additional floating objects or bodies.

“Sea conditions presented challenges to the FRC crew for recovery. Coordination with HD Steadfast allowed the team to use its crane to retrieve the body safely and transfer it to the FPSO deck, despite inclement weather.

Oladeji stated that following Eastwind’s notification that air ambulance providers were unavailable, NSIB engaged the Nigerian Navy for logistical support.

She said the body was successfully retrieved by the FRC and prepared for transfer to the FPSO deck, adding that an identification process commenced; while no clothing was found on the body, investigators examined specific characteristics for identity confirmation.

She said the Nigerian Navy was contacted to assist with body evacuation to land and Eastwind Aviation provided crew photographs to support physical identification, which were forwarded to the field superintendent and Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) for verification.

“The mortician arrived at the Nigerian Air Force base and was escorted to the Navy base by the Antan Flight Coordinator to prepare for the transport of the remains.

“Divers encountered fragments of clean fibreglass and aluminium, likely from the aircraft. These findings will guide the search grid’s adjustments as NSIB aims to intensify recovery operations within the accident vicinity,” Oladeji added.

Alex Badeh, Director General of NSIB, commended the collaborative efforts underway, stating: “The recovery operation presents unique challenges due to the environmental conditions, but our team and partners are dedicated to bringing this mission to completion with utmost professionalism and care.

“We are grateful for the coordinated support from everyone involved in this recovery effort, including the Nigerian Navy, in ensuring a respectful recovery process.

Our primary objective remains to uncover information that will fully explain the circumstances of this accident, and our thoughts continue to be with the families affected.”

