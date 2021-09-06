Heirs Holdings Appoints Andrew Alli as Non-Executive Director

Pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings (HH) has announced the appointment of Andrew Alli to its board of directors.

Andrew brings considerable experience in senior management and multi-sector investment across the African continent. He served as the president/CEO of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), where he oversaw the institution’s growth from a start-up to a world-class institution, and catalyst for African funded infrastructure projects across the continent. Prior to this role, he held a series of positions in investment banking and with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in South Africa and Nigeria.

The appointment comes as Heirs Holdings’ investment portfolio accelerates its ambitious expansion in energy and infrastructure, across Africa. Recently, Heirs announced the launch of its mass retail insurance play, demonstrating its determination to improve lives and transform Africa.

Tony Elumelu, chairman, Heirs Holdings stated: “We are pleased to welcome Andrew to our Board. With his track record of leading and overseeing the expansion of the AFC, we know that Andrew will bring to the board a valued perspective and insight, as we scale up our businesses while positively impacting lives across Africa.”

Andrew Alli said: “I am excited to join the board of Heirs Holdings, an organisation that is uniquely positioned to achieve multi-sectoral growth, while driving sustainable economic development across the continent. I look forward to contributing to the achievement of HH’s vision and mission”.

Heirs Holdings is a pan-African investment company. Its investment portfolio spans the power, oil and gas, financial services, hospitality, real estate, and healthcare sectors, operating in twenty-three countries worldwide.

Heirs Holdings is inspired by Africapitalism, the belief that the private sector is the key enabler of economic and social wealth creation in Africa. Driven by this philosophy, Heirs Holdings invests for the long-term, bringing strategic capital, sector expertise, a track record of business success and operational excellence to companies we invest in.

Heirs Holdings is committed to improving lives and transforming Africa through its investment in the private sector and its philanthropic arm, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which catalyses entrepreneurship across Africa. Through the $100m Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, funded by Heirs Holdings, and its advocacy and research initiatives, the Tony Elumelu Foundation empowers thousands of African entrepreneurs, across all 54 African countries, eradicates poverty and catalyses job creation on the continent.