Health workers raise concerns over FG’s plan for new regulator

Nigerian health workers have raised concerns over the federal government’s plan to narrow regulation in the sector through the proposed National Health Facility Regulatory Agency (NHFRA).

The NHFRA aims to oversee healthcare facilities, commodities, equipment, and personnel to ensure they meet high standards of quality and service. In September, the government set up committees to develop the agency’s governance framework, operational guidelines, and legislative structure — a plan that has met strong opposition.

Martin Egbanubi, the national Secretary of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), expressed concerns over the initiative, stating that it would render regulation in the sector ineffective.

He argued that each professional body—such as medical doctors, nurses, and pharmacists—has its own distinct identity and regulatory system, which the proposed agency would undermine by consolidating them under one umbrella.

“From our perspective in JOHESU, we are opposed to any move that narrows down the regulation of health professionals. We won’t allow the agency to be established, and we will challenge it,” Egbanubi said in an interview with BusinessDay.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the autonomy of each professional body. “For example, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria is regulated by the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, while the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria oversee their respective professions. Collapsing these bodies into a single entity will create a cumbersome structure, making effective regulation difficult.”

Egbanubi stressed that the government should continue its oversight functions rather than create a new body that risks one profession regulating others. “We want the current regulatory structures to remain intact,” he said.

JOHESU, the umbrella body for health unions, comprises five registered unions: the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), the Non-Academic Staff Union, the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, and the Senior Staff Association of University Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Associated Institutions.

On 10 October, JOHESU issued a 15-day ultimatum to the federal government, demanding that outstanding welfare issues be addressed. One of their key demands is the immediate suspension of the NHFRA proposal and all associated activities.

If these demands are not met, the union warned it would resume its suspended strike on 25 October 2024.

Kemisola Agbaoye, a director at Nigeria Healthwatch, also expressed reservations about the proposed agency, cautioning that streamlining regulatory bodies could prove problematic unless the government plans to establish the agency without disbanding other regulatory bodies.

“Streamlining regulation could be cumbersome unless the agency oversees other regulatory bodies without disbanding them, which again defeats the purpose,” she said.

However, Dele Abdullahi, a medical doctor, argued that creating the NHFRA could help standardise healthcare delivery across the country. He expressed confidence that the new agency would not undermine the autonomy of existing regulatory bodies.

In defence of the proposed agency, the federal government emphasised the need to ensure that healthcare facilities adhere to stringent regulations and quality standards, to eradicate malpractice and ensure healthcare providers operate under optimal conditions.

Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health, underscored these objectives during the inauguration of the committee tasked with developing the framework for the proposed NHFRA last month. He cited recent scandals, including cases of illegal organ trafficking, which he said exposed significant gaps in the existing oversight mechanisms.

Alausa noted that Nigeria is drawing inspiration from global best practices, particularly the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in the United Kingdom. He emphasised that the country is committed to replicating similar high standards to strengthen its healthcare system.

