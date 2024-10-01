Health experts push for increased family planning resource

Health experts in Nigeria have called for improved contraceptive empowerment for individuals to take control of their reproductive health.

The call was made at a webinar hosted by Development Communications Network (DevComs) with support from The Challenge Initiative (TCI, Nigeria), to commemorate the 2024 World Contraception Day (WCD), titled, “Breaking barriers: Advancing access to family planning in resource-limited settings”.

The experts emphasised the need for Nigeria to address unbridled procreation that has led the country and its citizens to hardships, adding that despite years of global celebrations aimed at raising awareness, Nigeria continues to face significant barriers in family planning.

Josiah Mutihir, a professor from Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), and other leading health professionals, equally emphasised that expanding access to contraception is key to improving health outcomes, reducing maternal mortality, and ensuring young Nigerians make informed decisions about their reproductive futures.

In this year’s theme, “The power of options: Empowering choice, enhancing health”, they highlighted the importance of diverse contraceptive choices, especially in resource-limited settings like Nigeria, where cultural, economic, and logistical challenges continue to hinder access to essential reproductive health services.

According to health experts, Nigeria’s Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) has shown minimal improvement over the years despite the significant resources invested by organisations and projects.

The World Contraception Day serves as a platform for sensitising the public on contraception—what it stands for, its benefits, and how individuals can access it.

While awareness levels are high, with over 90 percent of both men and women in Nigeria knowledgeable about contraception, the usage rate remains low at just 17 percent.

This is as the country continues to grapple with an unmet need for contraception at 24.8 percent, revealing a gap between knowledge and access to effective family planning methods,” they disclosed.

Mutihir observed that options create choices, and choices are key to empowering individuals to plan their families and futures. From natural family planning methods to hormonal contraceptives, intrauterine devices, and permanent solutions, various contraceptive options exist, but access remains a pressing issue, particularly in underserved areas of Nigeria.

Mutihir pointed out several barriers preventing widespread contraceptive use, including poor funding from national, state, and local government authorities.

Commodity stock-outs and limited availability of contraceptive methods. Untrained healthcare providers and biases in service provision.

Inadequate facilities and poor access to contraceptive services, especially in rural areas.

Others are cultural, religious, and political influences, further complicating efforts to promote contraception.

In addition, they mentioned widespread myths and misconceptions, concerns over future fertility, and the fear of side effects deter many young Nigerians from embracing modern contraceptives.

These barriers are further exacerbated by spousal disagreement, poverty, and the influence of religious and cultural leaders.

The benefits of contraception according to health experts extend beyond individual health. Increased contraceptive use can – reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, and improve socio-economic conditions, educational potential, and financial development for women and families.

Others are empowering women by offering freedom of choice in reproductive health decisions, leading to better quality of life at the individual, family, community, and national levels.

Similarly, the media, professional bodies, and NGOs must continue to push for policies that promote access to contraception and challenge societal norms that hinder family planning, even as he suggests private sector involvement in expanding access to affordable contraceptives, particularly in resource-limited settings.

Lovina Victor Ibiok, health promotion officer, from Akwa Ibom State, advocated educating religious leaders on family planning to dispel misconceptions.

“Many believers view contraceptives as immoral, by empowering leaders as influencers, they can promote informed decision-making and encourage followers to adopt family planning methods, improving overall health and well-being,” she said.

Patricia Osazuwa from Edo State, director of nursing services submitted that “comprehensive education on reproductive health and informed decision-making is essential for empowering young people”.

While Isaac Adamu from Plateau State, stressed the importance of male involvement in reproductive health decisions, suggesting that Family Planning Champions can be crucial in influencing informed choices.

