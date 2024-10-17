Harmonise revenue streams for national devt, Stakeholders urge FG

Stakeholders in the technology ecosystem, on Wednesday, called on the Federal Government to leverage emerging technologies to harmonise various revenue collection systems for national development.

The stakeholders made the call at a two-day Technology Ecosystem Dialogue (TED) Summit, organised by the Young Innovators of Nigeria (YIN) in Abuja.

The summit, which is designed to market 10th anniversary of YIN, has “Securing Nigeria’s Revenue Streams: The Power of Technology” as its theme.

Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), said the use of technology for e-commerce and revenue generation had raised a new concern for data privacy and protection.

Olatunji, who was represented by Babatunde Bamigboye, Head, Legal, Enforcement and Regulations, said the commission advocated privacy by design and default to achieve data protection while collecting revenue.

“What we can do from the point of data collection and revenue generation is to avail people technology they can understand in their language so that they can take necessary measures to protect themselves.

“By adopting privacy by design and default, we will be able to identify key principles that can follow in terms of what data to be collected for revenue generation.

“In collecting data for revenue generation, you must ensure the people trust the process to be transparent and that can be achieved by collaborations,” he said.

He urged institutions saddled with the mandate of revenue collection to ensure the implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

According to him, the commission is looking at the diversification of the economy and that has to bring in a number of new frontiers, there will be risks on critical and public infrastructure.

“All of these will require data protection and that is why in any situation, we recommend strict implementation of the data protection act.”

He called on young innovators to continue on the path of constructive innovation, in spite of the activities of bad state actors.

Andrew Abu, Founder of YIN, said that revenue collection systems in the country were cumbersome and discouraging lots of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from thriving.

Abu said that achieving an inclusive e-Government processes would require a one government system whereby government institutions don’t work in silos.

“For us to achieve e-governance, we must practice one government on a single platform, open government initiative such that agencies of government have an idea of projects ongoing in other government institutions.

“Government organisations should look at areas of collaboration to deliver service to Nigerians and to make services easier for common Nigerians to access,” he said.

The founder called on the youth to wake up to the challenges of Nigeria and be part of the solutions to the problems.

Kate Simlek, Chief Executive Officer of the Stalwart Group, stated that technology remains the future, simplifies processes, shortens time and reduces cost.

Simlek said that with the application of technology, like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, revenue could be collected even to the grassroots.

She added that government needed to come up with enabling policies, build the enabling environment and encourage the ease of doing business.

Adesola Akinsanya, President, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), said the country needed to take advantage of the opportunities in the technology space to improve revenue generation streams.

“We need to leverage software development, enterprise management, process monitoring, because they can help the government and the people to monitor activities in the revenue ecosystem.

“There is technology to monitor these things and can give real-time reporting to support the person in charge, it will help get accurate data and thereby generating resources to the country.”

