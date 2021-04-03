Halleyvine Residences will exceed client expectations, says Osonuga

The managing director/CEO of Adloyalty Business Network, Freeman Osonuga, has said that the design of Halleyvine Residences positions it to not only match but exceed client expectations by aiming to surpass the industry standard concerning residential accommodation in Lekki, Lagos, and as far as the West-African property landscape.

Osonuga said this at the ground-breaking ceremony of Halleyvine Residences at Sangotedo, Lekki-Ajah, the fastest-developing, prime residential side of Lagos, on March 25, 2021.

Read Also: It’s a crime to do business in Nigeria without NIN – Pantami

Halleyvine Residences is a contemporary estate development comprising terraced duplexes, semi-detached duplexes, and blocks of apartments powered by Chateau Royal Real Estate Limited. It is aimed at providing affordable, yet premium residential apartments and duplexes for the burgeoning, savvy, middle-class Lagos residents with a taste for quality, yet affordable, accommodation on the Island part of Lagos.

Osonuga, who expressed delight at being given the special honour of performing the ground-breaking ceremony, commended the Chateau Royal Real Estate team for their effort and commitment towards helping to close the housing deficit in Lagos, as well as enabling aspiring homeowners to have the homes of their dreams without breaking the bank.