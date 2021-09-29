Gunmen kill Chike Akunyili, husband to late NAFDAC DG

Chike Akunyili, husband to late former Information Minister, professor Dora Akunyili, has been reportedly murdered by gunmen.

Akunyili, a medical doctor was killed on Tuesday on his way from Onitsha to Umuoji at Eke Nkpor. He was said to have been killed alongside his driver and police escort.

BusinessDay gathered that Akunyili had on Tuesday attended a lecture at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, which was organized by the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch, in honour of his late wife, Prof Dora Akunyili.

“He lost his life at Nkpor Junction, Idemili North Anambra State Tuesday 28/9/2021 when he came to Anambra to Receive Award for the Late Amazon, Prof Dora Akunyili,” Daily Trust Quoted a statement from a source who is a member of his community.

“Agbalanze (his traditional title) was killed by Unknown Gunmen. May the Lord console the Akunyili family and Ndi Agulu in general,” the source said.

The deceased’s wife was the former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). She died in an Indian hospital on June 7, 2014, at the age of 57 after a prolonged ailment.

She was the DG of NAFDAC from 2001 to 2008.