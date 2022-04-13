Gunmen kill businessman in Ebonyi

Gunmen shot and killed an Abakaliki-based businessman, identified as Isaac Nnaemeka Chukwu, reports are saying.

Chukwu was killed on Monday around 9 pm in his shop.

He dealt in provisions at Abakaliki International market and has another shop Ameke Aba town.

His death came few days to his wedding.

Popularly known as Ochudo, the deceased came from Obeagu Enyibichiri Alike, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He had concluded arrangements for his both white and traditional wedding to his fiance, Favour Chioma who was with him when the gunmen attacked and killed him.

He was to have the traditional wedding on April 21 at Ekpelu community, and white wedding at St. Thomas Chapel pastoral Center mile 50, and reception at the international conference center, Abakaliki on Saturday, April 23, 2022 respectively.

A family source explained that the wife said that the late Chukwu was shot at night after closing one of his shops as he made to enter his car and the suspected hoodlums snatched the wife’s phone and fled from the scene.

The source said, “He has a shop at International Market where he deals on provision goods. He owns another joint at Chukwuma Ofeke street Ameke Aba.

“The incident according to the wife happened at about 9 pm when they closed the shop and were about to enter their vehicle.

“Some boys accosted them, first shot into the air, then ordered the guy to lie down and then shot him 3 times, collected the wife’s phone and left”, the source said.

The pre-wedding pictures with the finance have gone viral on social media following his death.

The Police public relations officer in the state, Loveth Odah when contacted said her office was not aware of the incident.

But would contact the nearest division for a brief and then get back to our correspondent.