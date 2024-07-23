Gunmen kill businessman in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers, on Monday, robbed and killed a businessman in his office, opposite Ekeki Motor Park, Yenagoa.

The businessman, who was simply identified as Cletus, was said to have been trailed to his office in the early hours and stabbed several times in the head until he died.

The assailants were said to have left with an undisclosed amount of money, his mobile phone and a Highlander car, parked opposite the office.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the scene, saw neighbours mourning him. His body was discovered by his workers who resumed duty.

The deceased, in his late 40s, was said to be a quiet businessman who had other businesses in the metropolis.

Musa Mohammed, spokesman of the police command in Bayelsa, said an investigation into the matter had begun.