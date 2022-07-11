Gunmen attack home of Osun LP’s Lasun Yusuf

The home of Lasun Yusuf, Osun State Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate was attacked by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

The attack comes hours after Lasun participated in the Osun State governorship debate on Channels Television.

The governorship aspirant shared his experience via his Twitter handle.

‘‘Gunmen in uniforms are presently in my residence shooting sporadically,” he tweeted. ‘‘And (remember) when the disbelievers plotted against you to imprison you, or kill you, or to expel you (from your home, Makkah); they were plotting and Allah too was plotting; and Allah is the best of plotter. Quran 8 verse 30’’.

Pictorial evidence of the dastardly attacks at my residence in Ilobu my country home by unknown gun men. pic.twitter.com/68LGsLfckx — Rt. Hon. Lasun Yussuff Suleiman (@LasunRt) July 11, 2022

Later, Yusuf recounted the experience to newsmen who visited his home to see the extent of the damage.

‘‘The gunshots continued for some few minutes, I went to my wife’s room where two of my children are with my wife, I switched off the light, The light will show that people are in that particular room, in my room there was no light, but there was light in my sitting room also. I went to my wife’s room, switched off the light and incidentally, I didn’t tell my wife anything but they all knew there were gunshots, so I just watched these men patrolling the compound,” he said.

‘‘They did that for almost like ten minutes and they came to the front of the house. But I was trying to listen attentively in my room, I heard the cocking of a gun, just behind the building. They attacked the building from one side.’’

The identity of those involved in the attack is yet to be known as the police said investigation is still ongoing.

The attack is coming just days before the Osun State gubernatorial election scheduled for July 16.