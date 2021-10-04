Gunmen attack DSS, FRSC offices in Anambra

Unit offices of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nnewi, Anambra were on Sunday set ablaze by yet to be identified gunmen.

The gun-wielding men were said to have operated for hours in the industrial town.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the gunmen, who stormed the town operated in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

It further revealed that two persons who tried to make a video recording of the event were gunned down.

“A man, who attempted to do a video recording of the unknown gunmen was said to be shot dead at Eme Court junction area of Nnewi, while another man was said to have been killed at Traffic junction area of the town,” the source said.

Toochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the Command, who confirmed the attack said it was a case of fire incident.

According to him, at about 2 pm, Oct. 3, the command received a distress call of a fire incident in Nnewi.

“Police operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off.

“Further details shall be communicated please,” he said.