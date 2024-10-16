Gun battle between soldiers, bandits in Imo leaves scores dead

A fierce gunfight between soldiers and armed bandits in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State has left several people dead and many injured.

The clash, which occurred at the Aba branch of Ehime Mbano on Tuesday night, has thrown the area into chaos.

According to sources who spoke with newsmen, the violence erupted when bandits ambushed and killed some soldiers stationed in the area.

In response, troops swiftly moved in to secure surrounding communities, turning the area into a battleground.

“The whole place is on fire, and troops have taken over nearby communities,” a local source said.

The incident has sparked widespread panic among residents, many of whom have fled for safety as the sound of gunfire rang through the night.

Speaking anonymously, a resident said: “We are terrified, the gunfire is still echoing in our ears. We don’t know what will happen next. Ehime used to be peaceful, but now we are living in fear.”

As of Wednesday morning, neither the police nor military authorities had released an official statement regarding the confrontation.

This latest shootout is a continuation of escalating violence in Imo State, where insecurity has been on the rise.

The increase in attacks by non-state actors has raised concerns about the safety of civilians in the region, with many calling for urgent intervention from security forces.

The situation remained tense as residents await further information on the number of casualties and the state of the affected communities.

