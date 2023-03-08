Guber poll: Lagos needs Sanwo-Olu to deliver key projects started- Omotosho

Lagos State needs Governor Babajide to continue and deliver on all ongoing key projects in the state, Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information and strategy, has said.

Sanwo-Olu, who was first elected in 2019, is seeking re-election in the March 11 gubernatorial election on the platform of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is contesting against others like AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes- Vivour, of the Labour Party (LP) platform.

Omotoso, speaking with journalists on Tuesday, urged Lagosians not to trust the destiny of Lagos to people who cannot handle the pressures or do not have what it takes to take the state to the next levels.

The commissioner declared that Lagos State was not “Moi Moi” bean cake, noting that Lagosians deserved to have those projects delivered to them by Sanwo-Olu, who he said was well experienced.

“If we put Lagos State in the hands of people with no experience, we will all have ourselves to blame for it,” Omotosho said.