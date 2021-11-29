GSK board visits Fidson factory

Recently, the board of directors of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) paid a familiarisation visit to Fidson’s ultra-modern factory in Ota, Ogun State.

This visit follows the announcement of a proposed contract manufacturing arrangement between the two organisations in April 2019.

It would be recalled that GSK Nigeria announced Fidson Healthcare Plc. as its preferred local contract manufacturing partner after the award of the contract manufacturing deal on April 12th, 2019. This was followed by the signing ceremony of the Technical Transfer Agreement (TTA) in January 2020.

In the notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, GSK explained that Fidson Healthcare Plc. was selected following a stringent review of the company’s supply chain operations.

Members of the GSK board that visited were the chairman, board of directors, Edmund C. Onuzo; managing director, Kunle Oyelana; executive director, Mark Pfister; and two non-executive directors, Samuel Kuye and Oludewa Edodo-Thorpe. They were received by the Fidson management team led by the MD/CEO, Fidelis Ayebae.

While showing the team around the factory, Fidelis Ayebae stated that Fidson has since increased production capacity with the procurement of state-of-the-art machinery. “We have also expanded our warehousing capacity”, he added.

Onuzo, in his remarks, expressed satisfaction with the readiness of Fidson since the announcement of the collaboration and reaffirmed GSK’s confidence in Fidson’s ability to deliver on the terms of the agreement.

The contract manufacturing agreement will be signed before the end of the year.