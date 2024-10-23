Growing demand for solar systems prompts StarTimes to increase investment in Nigeria

StarTimes, competing in the Nigerian pay-TV service has invested substantially in alternative energy sources to meet the increasing demand for solar systems by Nigerian businesses, individuals and communities.

StarTimes unveiled its StarTimes Solar product at the Nigeria Energy Exhibition on Thursday.

In recent times, demand for solar systems has increased following the removal of fuel subsidy and the increase in electricity tariffs, which makes Nigerians to pay more for electricity consumption.

“We have come fully into the solar energy solutions market while maintaining our business of pay TV service”, Ameh Dele Samuel, National Sales Director of StarTimes told BusinessDay in Lagos.

With the need to provide electricity to consumers, Ameh said StarTimes is expanding to every urban and rural area to bridge the gap in energy supply and improve lives in those areas.

He said over the years, StarTimes commenced the development of solar as far back as 2013, explaining that what led to it was the company’s desire to push its decoder pay TV business into rural communities.

“We discovered that electricity was not available in those communities. As a result of this, we commenced the development of solar to provide electricity to many households to power their TV sets so that they can enjoy digital life”.

He said in 2022, the Nigerian government through the Rural Electrification Agency in conjunction with the World Bank partnered with StarTimes to offer the company access to deploy more small-size solars to people in the communities at a subsidised rate.

“In 2023/24, StarTimes Solar scaled up to bigger sizes as the market became open after the removal of fuel subsidy and increase in electricity tariff which triggered more demand for solar in Nigeria,” Mr Ameh said.

Speaking on the solar market where there is many providers, Mr Ameh says it’s ‘’interesting’’, stating that the business of solar is not like selling phones or things you pick off the shelf. “It requires technicians and engineers and other professionals to get involved”.

Ameh who said that StarTimes has products for all classes of consumers said that the firm’s competitive edge is quality and after-sales practice. He said the company has local professionals for installation and maintenance.

Underscoring the significance of deploying solar to electrify communities and businesses, Ameh who exhibited the StarTimes Solar products at the Energy Exhibition held in Lagos said with more consumers acquiring solar systems, reliance on the national grid will reduce which will perhaps allow the national grid to serve more people, and positively affect commerce and promote economic development.

