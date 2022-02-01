Group urges Nigerians to demand accountability from N/Assembly

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has called on Nigerians to demand accountability from their federal legislators and engage them ahead of the 2023 general elections.

About two-third of members of the current National Assembly were elected in 2019 and most of them, including those that have served more than one term, are already consulting with their constituents for re-election in 2023.

But the cohorts of the CSOs on productive partnerships with the National Assembly said the lawmakers should be constructively engaged, insisting that doing so was in the interest of the citizens.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday spokesperson of the group, Anthony Ubani said the aim of the group was to engage the lawmakers, to recognise those doing well and challenge others to step up their game for the benefit of citizens.

According to him, “We have decided to organise around the seminal and exclusive midterm reporting of the National Assembly delivered by OrderPaper since July, 2021 till date. We can build mutual confidence and work together to achieve a better country. That is why it is our well-considered approach to engage the National Assembly on a non-adversarial basis anchored on a double-plank platform. The platforms are legislative accountability and recognition and reward system to incentivise improved performance in the interest of citizens.