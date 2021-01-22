Group urges IPOB, others to support Obiozor-led Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo

Coalition of South- East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has urged all Igbos to recognize George Obiozor, a professor, as the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide for the interest of Ndi Igbo.

COSEYL urged those against the emergence of Obiozor, to realign their interest to be in tandem with Ndi Igbo, especially for the common pursuit of the Igbo collective agenda of an economic and political resurgence, especially, towards producing Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in its publication said that they will not recognize Obiozor as President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, nor will they work with him.

The group in a statement signed by Goodluck Ibem, its president-general, and Kanice Igwe, secretary-general, advised Ndi Igbo to have a common and collective voice that makes for consensus building.

They observed that Ndigbo are respected and responsible tribe in Nigeria, which would never accept a situation where anyone or group imposes a candidate on her to lead the apex socio-cultural group in the land.

The group observed that Obiozor clearly won the election held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo State, being that it was the turn of Imo State (his home state) to produce the next Ohanaeze leadership. They appealed to IPOB to work with Obiozor to develop Igbo land.

COSEYL argued that the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was followed to the letter in the election that brought Obiozor on sit, and advised those who lost the election to queue behind the new President General and his team for the betterment of Ndigbo.