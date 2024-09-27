Group urges Inspector General of Police to lift ban on Edo state security network

A group, under the platform of Edo State Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO), yesterday, urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun to consider lifting the ban on the Edo State Security Network (ESSN), now that the state governorship election is over.

The group made the call in Benin while speaking on the aftermath of the Edo 2024 governorship election.

Recall that prior to the September 21 governorship election, the Inspector General of Police, Egbetokun had announced a ban on the activities of the ESSN.

The group, through its Coordinator General, Omobude Agho said the presence of the network has helped reduce crime and criminality since its creation in the state.

“We appeal to the Inspector General of Police as a matter of urgent security importance to reinstate a date for the resumption of our suspended local vigilante known as ESSN, the suspension of which was due to the election which is now concluded,” Agho appealed.

Agho, while commending the peaceful conduct of the governorship election in the state, faulted the major political parties for engaging in vote buying which has undermined the electoral process.

“The polls were opened without violence as voters took their turns to vote. However, in several units, vote buying and selling became a common sight, and security personnel didn’t act to enforce the law against such an act.

Read also: Interrogating State Police as a panacea to insecurity in Nigeria

“Votes were freely sold and bought by the two major political parties between the sum of N10,000 and N20,000 or even far less depending on the location or environment.

“All these were carried out in a very agreeable and peaceful atmosphere. In some cases, some voters returned home without casting their votes when they couldn’t get a satisfactory bargain from the buying of the votes,” Agho added.

He, however, faulted the way and manner security agencies allegedly took materials away from their collation centres without allowing the various party agents to go in with them.

“It should be noted that, at the close of polls in some voting centres like Garrick Memorial School on Ekehuan road in Oredo and Western Boys High School in Ikpoba Okha, security agencies forcefully moved INEC officials and materials to INEC headquarters for collation which is against the usual process, whereas in the proper order, collated results are moved from units to local government collation centre from where it will be moved to INEC headquarters for final collation and announcement.

“While these collation abnormalities were going on, over percent of results from polling units had already been received and registered in the INEC IREV portal by officials of INEC.

“It was also shocking to observe that party agents and accredited observers were barred from entering the INEC headquarters to monitor the materials that were brought in by the heavily armed soldiers and other security agencies who had barricaded the entire area, which event raised protests around INEC headquarters.

“This action of the security agencies and INEC gives room for suspicion, compromise and partisanship that makes the election not pass the integrity test and leaves a bad taste.”

The Coordinator-General of the group while also congratulating the governor’s-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his deputy-elect, Dennis Idahosa for their victory at the poll, enjoined all aggrieved parties to seek redress through all legal and constitutional means without resorting to self-help.