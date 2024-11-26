Group to improve learning in Adamawa schools with construction of 64 classrooms

A group, the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), has expressed its readiness to construct 64 classrooms across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa State.

The initiative aims at mproving access to quality education for adolescent girls in the State, made the statement during a day workshop organised by AGILE in collaboration with Adamawa State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development with the theme “life skills empowerment through safe space”.

Speaking at the event, Garba Umar Pella, Commissioner of Education, who was represented by Aisha Umar, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, described the event as timely, adding that safe space was very important for a successful learning environment, prioritising education for the best performance of students.

He appreciated Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintri for making education his 1st, 2nd and 3rd priority, stressing that over N7 billion had been spent on external examination and also with 50 students given scholarships to study in China.

Earlier, Siddiki Liman, the Project Coordinator AGILE, said the project was part of AGILE’s efforts to create safe and accessible learning spaces for adolescent girls in Adamawa State.

Liman attributed the course of out of school children especially the adolescent girls to poverty and child marriage, stressing that the project would ensure that out of school adolescent girls are being enrolled back to school with the assurance of motivating them with financial incentives as a boaster after registration for every term throughout their studies.

