Group tasks parties on peaceful campaigns, devoid of thuggery

Ahead of the November 16th, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State, political parties have been called upon to ensure peaceful political campaigns devoid of thuggery before, during and after the poll.

A sociopolitical group, Sunshine Advancement Advocacy Ambassadors, in a communique made available to journalists on Tuesday in Akure by its chairman, Olaniyi Ogungbuji, said all the campaigns of every political parties should be issue-based devoid of violence.

“The socio-political group wish to appreciate the governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the appointment of a member of the group Chief Sunday Agbotoba as a full-time Commissioner in the Ondo State Civil Service Commission.

“The group also wish to appreciate the PDP family in Ondo State for the appointment of a member of the group Rt. Hon. Bakita Bello PhD as the Caretaker Chairman of PDP in Ondo state.

“The group viewed with serious concern the recent increase in the price of fuel in Nigeria and the associated negative implications of the policy on the populace. The group wishes to advise the Federal government to review the policy by reducing the cost of fuel and, consequently, reducing the cost of food and transportation.

“The group wish to advise the State Government to distribute the food items allocated to the State Government by the Federal Government to the populace rather than personalised or use the items for political patronage.

“The group observed with dismay the filthy and dirty standard of Akure the state capital. The state government is advised to be proactive and ensure regular cleanliness of the state capital.

“The group also wish to advise the State Government to emulate other leading states in the payment of minimum wage to workers in Ondo State”, the communique read.