Group sensitises Kwarans, offers free cleft lip, palate surgeries

Smile Train, the world largest cleft charity in collaboration with the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) on Monday sensitised residents in Ilorin on the free surgery for children with cleft lip and cleft palate.

Cleft occurs when structures that form the upper lip or palate fail to link approximately when a baby is developing in the womb.

Speaking on what informed the rally, Adeyemi Moshood, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), said they were out to inform the public that cleft lip and palate could be treated and be a thing of the past.

He added that the health programme, which started about 25 years ago, had been impactful and worthwhile as the donor provided adequate fund for free treatment.

Moshood stated that the organisation had so far taken care of about 1000 cleft surgeries successively since inception, saying, “we want our parents to register and bring their wards to the hospital if such condition happens to their children. Smile Train has provided incentives and forms for the champion that can locate this conditions in their environment. So, we are there at the teaching hospital to provide the care.”

Victoria Ogundipe, Senior Program Manager, West Africa for Smile Train, noted that the organisation iss present in 90 countries around the world through partnership with hospitals in different countries.