Group seeks partnerships to inspire pupils to explore career in STEM

Foyinsola Akinjayeju, the managing director of Bridge Nigeria has stated that the organisation is committed and prepared to partner with organisations to inspire pupils to explore career choices in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Akinjayeju speaking at an event to commemorate this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science explained that the organisation uses the science of learning to transform the national curriculum into research-proven digital teaching guides and/or lesson plans to teachers through the technology platform.

“In addition to ensuring that every lesson is based on scientifically proven instructional principles and data-driven management techniques, Bridge actively pursues opportunities with organisations to inspire pupils to explore career choices in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM),” Akinjayeju said.

Read also: EdoBEST extends to Junior Secondary Schools, targets 2000 teachers

The managing director, moreover, reaffirmed that Bridge Nigeria is committed to providing children with learning materials, science lessons, and classroom experiences that would inspire them to explore science and technology-related careers as part of activities marking the 2022 International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated every February 11, a day set aside by the United Nations General Assembly to commemorate the female gender in science. It seeks to promote full and equal access for women and girls to participate in science.

The 2022 International Day of Women and Girls in Science is themed: ‘Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites Us’, and it seeks to recognise the role of women and girls in science, not only as beneficiaries but also as agents of change in accelerating progress towards the achievement of SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation).

In line with Bridge Nigeria’s commitment to promoting girls’ child education, the organisation recently, organised an 8-weeks code training course for girls, with PYLadies, an international mentorship organisation for women in coding.