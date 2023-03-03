Group seeks Buhari’s intervention on Nigeria’s row with Emirates Airlines

Nigerians for Better Nigeria, (NBN) a group comprising businessmen, women, students patients, and tourists among others, have expressed concerns over the continued suspension of Emirates Airlines operations in Nigeria since last year.

They stress that both Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have suffered a great deal since the suspension.

It will be recalled that in May, 2022, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), announced that the foreign airlines operating in Nigeria trapped funds stood at $450 million.

Specifically, in a letter addressed to the Federal Government, Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates Airlines DSVP International Affairs, said: “With effect from 15 August 2022, Emirates will be forced to reduce fights from Dubai to Lagos from 11 a week to seven. We have had no choice but to take this action, to mitigate the continued losses Emirates is experiencing as a result of funds being blocked in Nigeria.

As of July 2022, Emirates has $85 million of funds awaiting repatriation from Nigeria. This figure has been rising by more than $10 million every month, as the ongoing operational costs of our 11 weekly flights to Lagos and five to Abuja continue accumulating.

The airline had stated that the funds were urgently needed to meet its operational costs and maintain the commercial viability of it’s services to Nigeria.

The airline had stressed that it simply cannot continue to operate at the current level in the face of mounting losses, especially in the challenging post-COVID-19 climate.

In a statement signed by Abdulmumin Sanusi, National Secretary, NBN, he stated from the above, the problem is essentially caused by some Nigerians in high places with intent to ridicule the country and have succeeded.

“Why should Nigeria be withholding money for tickets sold by any company whether indigenous or foreigner?

It is unfair, shameful and criminal.

This criminal act has caused a lot of Nigerians their livelihoods, lives and even endangered their educational pursuits.

“Nigerians having businesses or doing businesses in United Arab Emirates (UAE), many have lost significant proportion of their businesses, while those schooling may have had their educational pursuits terminated.

“Similarly, those that need medical attentions in Dubai may be in deeper crisis. There is no doubt that some of them may have even died because of the suspension of the Emirates Airlines operations in Nigeria.

“We believe those responsible for this national shame do not know the height of the damage their action has done to the country and the consequences it have inflicted on other innocent Nigerians,” Sanusi stated.

According to him, this was how they destroyed Nigerian Airways by not remitting money for tickets and also, flying on complimentary tickets among others.

He said today, it is cheaper to transit to most part of the world through Dubai.

“For instance, while Qatar Airline charges N2.5 million on economy tickets, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic charge not less than N5.2million,” he disclosed.

Sanusi said this cannot continue and Nigeria and Nigerians cannot to be ridiculed by the action of some individuals to the detriment of the majority other Nigerians.

“We call on President Mohammad Buhari to immediately intervene and save the country from further shame and national embarrassment,” he added.