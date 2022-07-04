Group reaffirms stand on president of Southeast extraction

New South-East Peoples Consultative Parliament (NSECO-P) has restated its position on the turn of the South East zone to produce the next president of the country in the 2023 general election.

The call came again consequent on the refusal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) refusal to cede their presidential tickets to the South East in line with the agitation of the people of geopolitical zone.

The group, which is a non-partisan, non religious and non-governmental organisation with membership drawn across the five states of the Southeast geo-political zone as well as indigenes of the zone residing in all parts of the country and the world at large, has therefore, called on all eligible youths, men, women irrespective of their places of residence to go for their voter registration, assuring that their votes would count wherever they are.

This was contained in a six-point communiqué made available to our correspondent, which was signed by members of its national enlarged executive led by its President General Udo Mbu Agoha, a former commissioner in Imo State, after a keenly deliberated meeting of the executive in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The NSECO(P) also known as NSECO Ndigbo also resolved to support a credible presidential candidate of the Southeast region of which according to Udo Agoha, the Labour Party has got their nod for giving the zone the opportunity denied her by both the ruling APC and the main opposition party, PDP .

NSECO(P) stressed the need for the Southeast governors to be seen as to encourage the voter registration exercise with full support for the candidacy of the Labour Party (LP) presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi.

The group equally made it clear that it would lend her full support to all the Labour Party candidates in the forth coming elections and sued for peaceful electioneering campaign and smooth conduct of the polls by INEC.

On security, the socio-cultural organisation frowned at the security situation in the Southeast, asking the Federal Government to review its security apparatus in order to stop forthwith the incessant killings in all the parts of the zone.