Group plans protest against petrol subsidy removal, excise duty on soft drinks

The South-South chapter of the People’s Alternative Political Movement (PAPM) has slated January 21 and January 27, 2022 to protest the purported plan to increase prices of petroleum products by the federal government.

The body made up of different civil society groups at a press conference in Benin City on Monday said it will also protest against the proposed imposition of excise duty on soft drinks and others by the government.

Osagie Obayuwana, the South-South, zonal coordinator of the group said the federal government proposed policies were anti-people.

Obayuwana, said during the proposed protests, the group will present its position papers to governors and local government chairmen nationwide.

He described as unfortunate that Nigeria has been identified as poverty capital of the world with the highest inflation rate,cost of living and security agencies brutalities,a land of hunger, poor diet, poor housing, low self esteem, the unemployment level in Nigerian from the last figures is close to 40 per cent.

“Fresh policy measures of proposed increase in the prices of petrol, kerosine, diesel, engine oil, brake fluid,grease and cooking gas.

“Even the price of electricity and tax on mineral drinks show clearly that President Muhammadu Buhari and his supporters don’t care about the plight of the poor in Nigeria.

” But we the poor are not helpless, after all, we as human beings do have our right to self defense “, he said.

He lamented that the current administration has not shown any desire to change the narrative.

He vowed that the group will join the national protest scheduled for February 1, 2022 by organized labour in the country.

Obayuwana explained that the storm the streets which “is part of a campaign to put an end to hardship in Nigeria.

According to him, we all know that Nigeria has for a long time been designated as the poverty capital of the world. There are more poor people per capita than in any other part of the world.

“Contrary to all the promises they made, they have refused to explain why Nigerian oil cannot be refined in Nigeria as all Organization of

Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are doing.

“It was unfortunate that the Nigerian government has refused to stop gas flaring “only for cooking gas to be imported for Nigerian people to buy at cut throat prices”, he added.

Obayuwana said they would join hands with organized labour to resist the hikes and that it has established cells in all strata of the society to galvanise and mobilise Nigerians