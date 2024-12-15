Group moves to address rising demand for flexible workspaces as hybrid work gains momentum

In a bid to address the rising demand for hybrid workspaces, the International Workplace Group (IWG), a global leader in hybrid work solutions, is expanding its presence in Nigeria with a new flexible workspace in Abuja.

The move comes as businesses increasingly shift toward hybrid work models, driven by cost-saving benefits and the increasing need for adaptive office solutions.

The demand for flexible offices is said to be growing rapidly, with predictions showing that flexible workspaces will account for 30% of global commercial real estate by 2030.

Located on the fifth floor of the Chelsea Hotel on Mohammadu Buhari Road in the Central Business District, the innovative space is slated to open in February 2025.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chelsea Group Limited yesterday, Kenechi Chidolue, Director of Chelsea Group Limited, said the fifth floor of the hotel would be converted into state-of-the-art workspace designed to meet the burgeoning demand for high-quality office spaces in Abuja.

According to her, the move promises to be a game-changer for established firms and startups alike, offering a unique blend of productivity, community, and flexibility.

She said over the next three months, the space will undergo a transformative conversion, culminating in a vibrant and dynamic environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and growth.

“We believe that this will enhance business and improve the lives of individuals who choose to sign up with IWG.

“They will experience our hospitality and amenities, not just here but across our locations in Nigeria,” she stated.

On his part, Ayo Makinde, Country Director for IWG, explained that by providing a flexible and supportive ecosystem, the International Workplace Group aims to empower businesses and individuals to thrive in Abuja, while also contributing to the city’s economic growth and development.

Makinde revealed that interest in the new flexible workspace is already strong, with numerous inquiries pouring in ahead of its scheduled launch next year.

He emphasized that initiatives like this have a positive economic impact, boosting productivity, generating income, and ultimately contributing to tax revenue and value-added services.

He also hinted at the possibility of expanding the partnership to other Chelsea Group locations in the future.

Also, Henry Onyeche, Sales Director of Chelsea Group, revealed that the global company, with a presence in 123 countries and over 4,000 locations, will offer subscribers access to additional amenities such as meeting rooms, gym facilities, and hotel services at discounted rates.

