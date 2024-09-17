Group launches green clubs in Akwa Ibom, Rivers’ schools

Well of Science Limited, a start-up in the sustainability space, has launched its Green Club for Schools project to empower students and institutions to advance environmental consciousness and preservation.

The launch which was held at the Bunker Hub in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, brought together key stakeholders from the academia, students, the private sector, NGOs, and the media, signalling the support and commitment to achieving a healthy environment.

The pilot phase of the Green Club for Schools project focuses on schools in Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to create greener campuses and communities.

It is expected to address critical environmental challenges towards realizing proper waste management and climate change resilience among young people.

Speaking at the event, Etia Nwaenang, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Well of Science, emphasized the importance of collective action:

“When we empower the next generation, we can create a more sustainable future. This project will equip students to become active participants in promoting environmental sustainability within our communities.”

Delivering the keynote address, Celestine Ntuen, Vice-Chancellor of Ritman University, underscored the crucial role of youths in shaping a greener future, stating, “Youths are the future for a sustainable environment. With a shift in mindset, we can build a sustainable environment for current and future generations.”

This sentiment was echoed throughout the event as stakeholders emphasized the importance of engaging students in climate action and the enormous opportunities in the green economy.

Presenting the Green clubs for schools, Ubong Inyang, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Well of Science, outlined the program’s goals and objectives saying its Waste-to-Tree campaign in the participating tertiary institutions will enable students to trade collected plastic bottles for tree planting exercises within their campuses.

According to him, participating schools will be supported and encouraged to turn their passion for sustainability into viable enterprises, potentially creating jobs in the green economy.