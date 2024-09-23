Group demands peace commission, advocates social justice, security

As Nigerians join other parts of the world to celebrate International Day of Peace, a foundation known as Search For Common Ground (SFCG), has advocated a renewed focus on ensuring equal access to opportunities, justice and security for all people, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or religion in Nigeria.

Dubi Sonam, Coordinator, Search For Common Ground (SFCG), made the call at the 2024 Celebration of International Day of Peace, organized by the foundation at the weekend in Jalingo.

He stressed the importance of inclusivity, urging everyone to play a part in fostering peace within their communities.

Sonam, who also emphasized the need for continuous dialogue, said even in challenging situations, dialogue was a key tool for maintaining peace. He encouraged citizens to reflect on their roles in promoting unity.

“Peace building requires all of us to commit to dialogue and ensure that our youth are taught the values of togetherness and understanding.

Sunday Ngarka, a Professor from the History Department, Taraba State University Jalingo (TSU), in his presentation, called on Government institutions at all levels to prioritise peace building and conflict prevention in their policies.

Ngarka stressed the need for establishing Peace Commissions, conflict resolution mechanisms, and social protection programmes to address the root causes of conflict.