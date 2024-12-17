Group condemns recent increase of charges by aviation ground handling companies 

The Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI/ART) has registered its dismay at what it describes as ‘the arbitrary increment’ of fees by aviation handling companies.

In a statement by Albinus Chiedu, Publicity Secretary, ART, the group condemned the imposition of “outrageously high handling fees coming at a time the ART and other stakeholders are advocating government’s intervention and deliberate policies to reduce airlines’ operating cost to obtain a downward review of the cost of air tickets and the survival of Nigerian airlines.”

According to ART, the purported astronomical increase negates the spirit of taming inflation in the aviation sector and it is capable of further reducing the volume of patronage by the travelling public and can compromise safety in the sector.

“The ART hereby urges an immediate reversal of the increment and a conciliatory tripartite meeting of the handling companies, the airlines and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) during which acceptable charges will be attained,” it added.

