Group condemns alleged moves to re-arrest Emefiele

Concerned Nigerians, a group, has flayed alleged moves to re-arrest former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele and expressed deep concern over his safety.

The group condemned media reports that there is controversy over the court judgement for his release, describing it as false.

In a statement signed by the group’s chairman, Thelma Juliu on Friday, it urged the federal government to warn its agencies to respect the sanctity of the law and stop any move to re-arrest Emefiele.

According to the statement, “Nigeria seems to be slipping gradually into a country whose laws are ignored by its own agencies.

“Yesterday, Wednesday 8 November, 2023, the former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele was granted bail by the federal high court in Maitama, Abuja.

“The presiding judge Olukayode Adeniyi ordered the federal government to release Emefiele to his lawyers as he could not deny the fact that he had been in the custody of the federal government and her agencies for 151 days without trial.

“Although, he exacted a promise from Emefiele’s lawyers to present him in the court for trial, whenever needed, and also to deposit his international passport in the court, in a bid to prevent him from international travel.

“This condition was immediately fulfilled by the defendant’s counsel and Emefiele was released into their custody.

“It is however disappointing that certain media organizations, too busy being prejudiced and controversial, would publish that there is controversy of any sort over the judgement.

“This is why these kinds of organizations should not be allowed to continue to publish in any legal entity as their intent is more to heat the polity than to publish real news.

“It is a fact that the honourable judge could not deny the fact that the fundamental human rights of the man who served the country for over nine years and in the private sector, almost all his life, could not be denied.

“It is the right of any individual, having served or otherwise, to enjoy fundamental human rights.

“Speculations and a witch-hunt kept him in jail for five months while he was meant to be legally considered innocent until proven guilty.

“But rather than being free while the investigation of the agencies of the federal government was still underway, he was kept in their custody, being justled from one agency to another.

“The question that should be on the lips of every well-meaning Nigerian is, how is this fair?

“Now that he has finally been granted a right he should have been denied in the first place, some individuals are working hard again to have him arrested or detained in his house.

“Can we allow Emefiele to breathe and pursue whatever agenda in the courts? Can the federal government warn its agencies to respect the sanctity of the law and stop making a mockery of the country?

“Can we all stand up and demand that Emefiele be allowed some respite? It is time to watch this proceeding closely and demand complete transparency.

Let Emefiele breathe!”.