Group charges FG to invest in healthcare, safety

Hybrid Group Limited, a key stakeholder in Nigeria’s provision for health, safety, and environmental sustainability, has called on the federal government to invest more in the healthcare and safety commission of the country.

Dapo Omolade, CEO of Hybrid Group, made the call during the organisation’s maiden alumni network event.

Omolade noted that the Nigeria safety industry has been dominated by expatriates because the government has defected in the regulatory aspect of healthcare and safety.

“Safety in Nigeria today has been done by expatriates despite that Nigeria can locally fit in. But is it because Nigerians are not competent? This is where we come in as a health and safety training company to make Nigerians competent to be able to take the job. If you are not competent, you cannot manage safety. When they bring an expert it is because there is no Nigerian that can do the job. We have big opportunities for employment in Nigeria if the government decided to invest and set up a safety commission,” Omolade said.

He praised the Lagos State for setting examples by setting up and passing laws concerning safety commission and compliance in the state.

While speaking on the theme of the event, ‘Reconnecting for Impacts,’ Omolade said that coming together is to create more impact and to continue to empower Nigerians in the area of health and safety.

“Not just a stick, we want to be a bunch of brooms that can do so much and sweep and remove the dirt if you need to remove the dirt and make the place clean.

“Beyond that, I want to also use this opportunity of the alumni network as an institution to continue to empower Nigerians in the area of health and safety. We want to make sure that Nigerians can learn this competence because this is what we do, it is our vision to make Nigeria a safe place. We believe when we do this, you and I can leave our home every day, go to work, and come back,” he said.

Dominga Omolara Odebunmi, former director general, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), during her address, urged Nigerians to promote a safety culture in all their endeavours.

Odebunmi added that organisations should ensure to do the right things and stop cutting corners, noting that they should put an end to the mal-treatment of employees.

“Organisations want to protect their business. They want to make maximum profits, but you can only make maximum profit if you abide by safety rules otherwise you will be paying for litigation every time. That is not the route to go, we should make sure that professionals are working with organisations in meaningful and positive ways by making sure that they are doing the right things and not cutting corners,” she said.

Chris Imumolen, presidential candidate of the Accord Party, charged the government to ensure that only safety professionals are hired in the field.