GROHE inaugurates new African office, to offer pure joy of water through Technology

GROHE, one of the world’s leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, has launched its North and West Africa office.

The offices were inaugurated during a virtual event March 24 to showcase the North-West Africa office opened in Casablanca, Morocco.

The event was held on the GROHE X platform and was attended by members of the media, GROHE partners and employees from Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria, and Ghana.

The inauguration was led by Jonas Brennwald, Leader LIXIL EMENA, Co-CEO GROHE AG, Renu Misra, Leader MENA, LIXIL EMENA, and Antoine Kaissar, Leader North and West Africa, LIXIL EMENA. This new milestone marks GROHE’s official entry into the African continent and will allow the company to create positive and sustainable change in the region through existing and upcoming programs and initiatives.

GROHE will be using its new office in Morocco as a home base to serve different markets in the region including Algeria, Tunisia, Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and many other across North and West Africa. “Our aim is to establish GROHE as the preferred brand in the region: the recipe will not be the same for all countries as our customers’ needs and preferences differ from one market to another.

We will have to adopt an entrepreneurial and experimental mindset for our strategy to work. We will be establishing our positioning based on GROHE’s core values which include outstanding and innovative technology, German perfectionism translated into quality, a coherent design language with a clear DNA and an unparalleled attention to sustainable solutions from production, to packaging and to the product’s performance. Not just that, as we will also be introducing industry changing programs” said Renu Misra, Leader MENA, LIXIL EMENA.

GROHE X has enabled GROHE to connect with stakeholders in all countries. When borders have been closed and countries have been on lock down, GROHE was able to train installers through “how to videos” and launch its commercial strategy to the media and partners alike.

The GIVE Program will not only help GROHE educate installers in the fitting of our products; it will also help installers increase their skill set and better income.

And with the help of the student program, GROHE will convey new impulses and different mindsets that will broaden the brand’s understanding of local markets with fresh insights and knowledge.

The new region will be led by Antoine Kaissar as Leader, North & West Africa, LIXIL EMENA.

Antione Kaissar highlighted the significance of establishing an office in the North & West Africa region as it is full of potential to create positive and sustainable change “This is a big day for us as we celebrate our new beginning in an important region of the world.

We hope to play a role in its development and flourish through our knowledge and expertise in technology, quality, design, and sustainability.” Kaissar also discussed GROHE’s upcoming plans in the region which include introducing new products ranges catering to different markets and the customer’s needs deploying different brand awareness activations, and developing programs around sustainability.