Greensprings’ Lanre Oguntoye makes list of top 60 Cambridge teachers

Lanre Oguntoye, a Chemistry teacher from Greensprings School has been listed in the top 60 list for the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award in recognition of his outstanding approach to science teaching.

Out of the 7,000 teachers nominated from 113 countries in this year’s ward, Oguntoye, who had in the past received national honours as Lagos state champion of the Maltina Teacher of the Year 2021, and Meadow Hall Foundation’s Inspirational Teacher of the Year 2019, made the list.

He was nominated by Emmanuella Ilok, head girl of the Anthony campus of Greensprings School.

Ilok, in the nomination video sent to Cambridge University Press and Assessment, the organiser of the award, outlined Oguntoye’s ability to break down complex Chemistry concepts into bits for ease of understanding.

She also revealed how Oguntoye has been supporting and influencing her interest in Chemistry at A-Level, and how the teacher always ensures all students are carried along when teaching.

Ilok also talked about how Oguntoye is contributing to the expansion of Chemistry knowledge beyond Greensprings School through his YouTube channels and other online platforms.

Commenting on the recognition, Oguntoye dedicated the honour to all members of Greensprings School management, staff, and students. He also expressed gladness to be shortlisted for the award.

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards is a global competition in which primary and secondary teachers are recognised for doing wonderful things.

Nominations are submitted by pupils, parents, or fellow teachers, and the quality of nominations is determined based on four criteria including going above and beyond; fantastic pastoral care; making the ordinary, extraordinary; and opening up the world.