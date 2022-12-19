Greater Lagos Fiesta to hold 5 locations

Lagos State government on Monday said its annual end-of-the-year entertainment event tagged “Greater Lagos Fiesta” will be held next week in the five divisions of the state.

The event will take place simultaneously at the Ikorodu Town Hall, Epe Recreation Centre, Agege Stadium, Badagry Grammar School and Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

Femi Martins, the special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on tourism, arts and culture, said the Greater Lagos Fiesta, aimed at engaging and entertaining Lagos residents as the year winds down, will be held from Thursday, December 29 into the early hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, to usher in the new year.

He said the event where a lot of Grade A artists are expected to entertain Lagosians, was in continuation of Governor’s Sanwo-Olu administration’s passion to meet the yearning of the public and promote tourism, arts and culture through entertainment in line with the fifth pillar of the Greater Lagos developmental agenda, which is entertainment and tourism.

Martins, joined by the commissioner for tourism, arts and culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, the chief press secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, at a press conference at Alausa, said the annual fiesta which started in 2012 but could not hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 restrictions, will take place simultaneously this year at designated centres in Ikorodu, Epe, Ikeja, Badagry and Lagos Island.

He said over 10,000 fun seekers are expected to throng each of the venues of the Greater Lagos Fiesta daily.

Martins said the Greater Lagos Fiesta will further open up economic opportunities for small and medium scale operators, adding that adequate security arrangements have been put in place for all attendees in all five divisions.

He assured the residents of a well-loaded Greater Lagos Fiesta fun-filled entertainment, adding that the event will promote and have a positive impact on the economy of the state, which would result in a boom and therefore appeal to willing corporate organisations to partner with Lagos State government to make the event successful.

Greater Lagos Fiesta was designed to provide a platform to promote commerce, arts, culture, unity, and happiness among the people of Lagos State in celebration of the yuletide.