Great Rivabank Investments offers 25% discount on services

Great Rivabank Investments Limited (GRIL), a company registered by the Lagos State government to provide financial and lending services, has initiated a promo whereby it will give a 25 percent discount on all services to its customers.

Fibiyisola Adetunji Mustafa, the executive director, corporate services stated this in a press statement issued this weekend in Lagos and seen by BusinessDay.

According to Mustafa, the promo began on July 1 and will end on September 30, 2022. She urged people who were not able to take part in the previous promo, which lasted from March 1 to May 31, 2022, to take advantage of the current promo and benefit from the company’s largesse..

She disclosed that GRIL partners with 03 Capital Limited to deepen its range of services financial sector of the Nigerian economy.

Mustafa further stated that Great Rivabank Investment Limited offers services such as financial brokerage services, assets management, portfolio funds management, financial advisory services, credit card services, short-term loans, and others.

The company, she added, also offers a service known as the GRIL Payday Loan, which is designed to take care of people’s emergency financial worries, allowing them to maintain their productivity and performance at work.

“You can access GRIL Payday Loan within 24 hours at competitive low interest rate,” the executive director,

stated.

Read also: Yields from investments push Ardova to highest revenue in 10 years

She posited that the management of GRIL truly does not bill people above what is stated on their website “because we are transparent and have developed a strong reputation for transparent charges, flexible repayment terms, including repayment on your terms as you can choose the repayment options that are convenient for you.”

The director noted that the company GRIL has stated its intent to become the most trusted and preferred financial services provider on the African continent and to offer innovative and technology-driven financial products and services targeted at transforming lives and businesses

She added that GRIL is built with core values such as integrity, transparency, smart work, empathy, excellence, unparalleled productivity and customer care.