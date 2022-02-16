Grant Thornton Nigeria lauds ICAN growth initiatives

Grant Thornton Nigeria recently played host to the leadership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), when Comfort Olu Eyitayo, the 57th president, and some council members, paid a courtesy visit to the firm at its corporate headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

On hand to receive the ICAN delegates, were members of the executive board, partners, directors, and managers of the firm, including Ngozi Ogwo, managing partner/CEO; Orji Okpechi, principal partner & head, advisory services; Victor Osifo, senior partner & head, audit and assurance services, and Nkwachi Abuka, senior partner & head, tax services.

While welcoming their guests, Ogwo commended the institute’s bold initiatives that aim at sustainable growth and rapid development of the accounting profession. “We applaud your pragmatic leadership, and we are proud of the projects envisioned and currently being executed by your team,” she said.

Ogwo noted that the firm has a robust relationship with the institute and will sustain it through established collaborations aimed at highlightingthe significance of the profession in Nigeria and globally; noting that ICAN has a responsibility and important role in the management of the national economy.

Eyitayo commended Grant Thornton Nigeria’s support of ICAN activities in past years while applauding the firm for its advancement in the profession at the global and national levels. She expressed satisfaction with the firm’s positioning as a strategic growth market (SGM) within theirglobal network.

She congratulated Ogwo on her indelible feat of many ‘firsts’.

“I am particularly proud of you as the first female Managing Partner of Grant Thornton Nigeria. You remain an inspiration to the up-and-coming female Chartered Accountants and female professionals in general,” she said.

Ngozi Ogwo is globally celebrated for her many achievements, as she is the first African woman to be appointed on the board of Governors of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL), as well as the first female managing partner/CEO in the African region of the network.

She also serves as a member of several leadership groups in the global network including Enterprise Risk Management and the Innovation & Technology committees.

Highlighting some of the initiatives, Comfort Eyitayo stated that the activities are hinged on rejuvenating the ICAN brand and affirming its significance in both the public and private sectors.

“The strategic theme of the presidential year is ‘Make ICAN Great Again through Visible Impact’ and we have designed projects that would make the institute a sustainable brand, with great stakeholders’ experience and practical functionality,” she said.

Some of the projects mentioned included a facelift of the national secretariat; a new logo; an online TV programme; ongoing revamping of the ICAN website; a help desk and portal for practitioners; deployment of social media platforms for enhanced stakeholders’ engagement; full transition to the online application for practice license&renewal, andthe establishment of ICAN academy.

The ICAN president solicited for collaborationand support in the establishment of the ICAN Entrepreneurship Development Centre and the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, which she said will give young members practical training to enable them to set up businesses and become employers of labour.

Responding, Ogwo reiterated Grant Thornton’s commitment to supporting the institute’s growth-focused initiatives, which she noted are akin to Grant Thornton’s global network’s new growth strategy, ‘Go Beyond’ business as usual, which fosters innovative thinking, agility, and focus on achieving set goals.

Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) is a network of independent assurance, tax and advisory firms made up of over 62,000 people across 135 countries and recognised by capital markets, regulators, and international standard-setting bodies. Grant Thornton Nigeria is a member firm of the network, with over 150 staff and four offices in three locations.