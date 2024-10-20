Govt urged to embrace tech security solutions to protect assets

Experts have urged the Nigerian government to embrace technology security solutions to protect multi-billion dollar public assets across the country.

The experts gave the advice at the recent Pestra Tech Day in Lagos, citing increasing insecurity and cyber threats, which they said pose a challenge to the economy at this time.

They argued that critical infrastructure like power grid, military installations, airports, oil pipelines, among others, represented the backbone of national security and economic stability, and should, therefore, be protected.

Paul Nwokolo, CEO of Pestra, distributor of communication, safety, and security systems in West Africa, told BusinessDay that a robust technology security solutions would be more effective in the protection of these assets. He said this would be in addition to the manpower security efforts.

Nwokolo said there were lot of tools to be deployed at both private and public sectors to mitigate the insecurity risks the country faces today.

“For instance, if government wants to monitor pipelines, there is a whole lot the government can do in addition to physical measures. Government can leverage technology to secure its infrastructure in addition to other manpower deployment”.

Also speaking, George Kobani, regional security director, Africa General Electric, believed that the protection of assets at private and public sector levels would facilitate commerce and business.

“There is nexus between security and business and without security you cannot have business prospering in our region. We have to solve the security challenge to have businesses prosper and thrive in our environment”, Kobani said.

He also advised companies, organisations and government on the need to approach security solutions from a risk based approach. For example, the risk of operating a facility like a dam project in Northern Nigeria is totally different from the risk of operating a rig project in Niger Delta. The risk is also different in operating an airport in S/ West Nigeria.

According to him, all these infrastructures are critical but the protection is very different in terms of their approach.

At the event, participants were exposed to latest innovations in security solutions by different firms including Bosch.

The event also marked a pivotal moment for the organiser, as the company unveiled new strategic partnerships with top-tier global brands, including Johnson Controls, Optima, Zycoo, Avonic, and NVT Phybridge. This expansion, according to the company solidifies its unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge, integrated security and communication solutions across the West African region.

“These new alliances bring an array of advanced technologies into Pestra’s portfolio, expanding its offerings to meet the growing demands for reliable security, communication, and safety systems. The inclusion of state-of-the-art access control systems, integrated security management solutions, and innovative communication products bolsters Pestra’s position as a distribution leader in the West African market”.

Share