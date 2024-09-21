Govt, stakeholders okay $3.5bn Afrexim Bank-funded Bakassi deep seaport

As part of efforts to ensure that Bakassi Deep Seaport project become a reality, the Cross River Government together with critical and relevant Stakeholders has endorsed immediate construction of the deep seaport for economic viability and improved ease of doing business.

BusinessDay reports that the Bakassi Deep Seaport Project received a major boost with multi-stakeholder endorsement from key players such as Afrexim Bank, Arise IIP, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Navy, and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), among others.

Recall that the deep seaport had secured a sum of $3.5 billion funding from Afrexim Bank to begin the construction, a project which economic analysts said, would be a game-changer for the region, boosting trade and commerce in the State.

Other prominent stakeholders, who pledged their dedication to the project in the presence of the Governor Bassey Otu and other key officials included the Nigerian Shippers Council, the Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), and the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Following the signing ceremony, Governor Bassey Otu reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the project, which he said, was based on a Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Govwrnor Otu described the Bakassi Deep Seaport as a “bold and courageous statement of collective aspiration” for the people of Cross River, underscoring its pivotal role in bolstering the state’s economy.

Read also: Cross River secures $3.5bn to construct Bakassi seaport

“The realization of this project remains a paramount goal of my administration”, Governor Otu declared, emphasising the significance of transparency and active involvement of stakeholders.

He emphasised that the engagement with stakeholders and the signing of statement of endorsement aims to facilitate dialogue among key entities such as regulators, security agencies, investors, community leaders, and civil society organizations.

A notable highlight of the event was the signing of the Statement of Endorsement by the various stakeholders and officially recognising them as Bakassi Deep Seaport Brand Ambassadors, thereby solidifying their united backing for the project.

Governor Otu expressed confidence that the collaboration with these crucial stakeholders would eliminate any hindrances and propel the project towards fruition.

Viewed as a potential transformative initiative for Cross River State, the Bakassi Deep Seaport was anticipated to substantially enhance trade and economic activities in the region, generating employment opportunities and fostering new business prospects.

“We are prepared to collaborate with all stakeholders to actualise this project. You can rely on my steadfast support,” the Governor assured.

Words of support were conveyed by the Vice President of Afrexim Bank, Zitto Alfayo; the Vice President of ARISE IIP, Suren Abeywickrema; the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, on behalf of the Minister; the Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Jobson Ewalefoh; representatives of the Chief of Naval Staff; and the representative of the Comptroller General of Customs, among others.