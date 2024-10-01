Govt moves against worm infection, distributes free medicine for Kwarans

The Kwara State Government in collaboration with Sightsavers has flagged off the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) medicines in Afon, the Headquarters of Asa Local Government Area of the State.

Amina Ahmed El-Imam, the Commissioner for Health, who performed the flag-off, stated that the State Government is ready to ensure that residents in the State are safe from sickness and disease.

Represented by Afusat Nike Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, El-Imam explained that Lymphatic filariasis (LF) is one of a group of diseases referred to as Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), caused by filarial worms, spread from person to person through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

A statement by Falade Gbenga, the Ministry Press Secretary quoted her saying, “In untreated individuals, this disease can cause swollen legs, breasts and scrotum, thereby causing severe disability and disfigurement.

“Therefore, sufferers from this disease are prone to stigmatization from friends or relatives and communities at large. One of the proven strategies recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), in combatting LF and other NTDs is the Annual Mass Administration of Medicines.

“Over the years, Government in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health and Sightsavers, have been supporting the distribution of free medicines, treat Lymphatic Filariasis, whenever the need arises, adding that Government is working immensely towards eliminating LF in the State.

“Previous assessments by Federal Ministry of Health and partners have shown that we have curbed the transmission of LF in 10 Local Government Areas, out of the 11 endemic for LF.”

The Commissioner commended the state Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for prioritizing the health of Kwarans through the support of several health interventions in the State.

She therefore enjoined the entire Kwara residents to support the administration at controlling NTD in the State by taking necessary steps to eliminate the disease.

Also in his brief remark, Owolabi Abdulrazaq, the Chairman House Committee on Health and Environment and Member representing Ifelodun State Constituency in the Kwara House of Assembly, urged Asa communities to complement Government’s efforts at administering the medicines.

Joy Shuaibu, Sightsavers, country Director explained that Kwara State had recorded a huge success in eliminating NTDs through free surgical intervention to reduce endemic in the State.

Shuaibu, who spoke through the State Sight Savers Programme Officer, Olalekan Àjàyí, said kwara State Government stood out among other States in the elimination of NTDs, giving kudos to the current administration on the achievement.

