Govs most important link to Nigeria’s devt, prosperity – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, in Lagos, emphasised the critical role of state governors in driving Nigeria’s development and prosperity.

He said their leadership at the sub-national level was central to achieving food security, economic prosperity and rapid national growth.

The president made the remarks during a visit by Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

“You are the most important link to Nigeria’s prosperity and development. The Federal Government accounts for about 30 to 35 percent of the allocated revenue; the rest comes to you.

“The agricultural value chain depends on you. You own the land, and the job is in your hands,” he said.

Tinubu called for stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments to address pressing challenges, including local government autonomy, agricultural productivity, and currency stability.

Expressing his commitment to local government development and autonomy, the President stressed its importance for grassroots development and dispelled rumours of disagreement with the governors.

“We will not fight within us. I will drive the change. You control your local governments. You can restore hope by effectively fulfilling what the people expect at the grassroots level.

“There were gossips that we had disagreements on local government autonomy. No. Just drive development at the local government.

“Nobody wants to take them away from you, but we need collaboration. Let’s do it together and ensure Nigeria is better off for it,” said Tinubu.

He urged governors to prioritise agricultural growth as a pathway to economic stability.

“We have to work harder, grow more, and ensure the situation of our currency improves. Nigeria will see prosperity, but it requires consistent effort from all of us,” he said.

He also urged the governors to take pride in their efforts and acknowledged their progress across the states.

“There is no state we cannot visit and be proud of its development. We have better allocations now. Let me take the abuse; you take the privileges. Together, we will build a nation we are all proud of,” he said.

Reflecting on his leadership journey in the last 19 months, the president expressed confidence in Nigeria’s capacity to thrive given the resilience and leadership demonstrated by the administration.

“I am glad I asked for this job, and Nigerians gave me the mandate. We’ll be on this voyage together. I thank all of you for where we are today and where we are heading,” he said.

Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and governor of Kwara, acknowledged the tangible progress made under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“The policies are working. In agriculture, I was in Jigawa. The complaint in Jigawa was that there was a bumper harvest, but because of the strength of our currency, traders exported the harvest.

“So, most of us are encouraging ourselves to buy bumper stocks into our silos, store them for the rainy day. So, in terms of agriculture, the policy is working.

“We’ll continue to deepen that and ensure we are 100 percent sustained in food security and feed the whole of West Africa,” he said.

The governor urged the president to visit various states to see the ongoing transformations and progress first-hand.

He assured the president of the support of the governors, particularly in contributing to local security architecture to further enhance the nation’s security.

“I must confess that I have not done two years in this administration, but I’ve done more projects in two years than in the four years of my first term.

“We are getting more funding due to the restructuring of the economy. Yes, there is inflation, but we are overriding it,” the governor said. NAN

